SAO PAULO Oct 7 Brazilian bourse BM&FBovespa
SA's integration of fixed-income instruments,
derivatives, equities and commodities clearinghouses will
provide a lifeline to local brokerages by helping them target
new niches and cut operating costs, a fund manager said on
Monday.
The project, which will be concluded by the end of next
year, will save investors in Brazil 500 million reais ($226
million) a day by freeing up collateral and reducing transaction
costs. Brokerages will be able to capture part of the savings,
said Luiz Fernando Figueiredo, a former central bank director
who oversees BM&FBovespa's risk management committee.
Brokerages are grappling with years of increased competition
and aggressive technology investments by banks that are forcing
smaller shops out of business. As fees decline too, many small
brokerages that remain afloat are surviving with the proceeds
from the 2007 initial public offerings of the firms that the
year after merged to create BM&FBovespa.
"The brokerage business has suffered for a long time, and
that's why I'm sure the new rules are key to help them find a
business niche," Figueiredo, who also oversees 2.5 billion reais
in assets for Mauã Sekular Investimentos, said at an event
sponsored by Brazil's banking federation Febraban.
Although some brokerages expect fees to remain stable this
year, and trading volumes have risen to a record, banks'
brokerages units are seen as the ones that will reap most of the
gains from such improved environment.
Apart from helping investors allocate their capital in a
more efficient way in capital market transactions, the single
clearinghouse plan will also create a more balanced market for
stock lending - the mechanism that paves the way for
short-selling strategies, Figueiredo said.
Short-selling is a strategy in which investors borrow shares
from others to profit from their decline.