A worker walks at a Maruti Suzuki stockyard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters Market Eye - Macquarie downgrades Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) to "neutral" from "outperform", while cutting its target price to 1,200 rupees from 1,665 rupees.

The brokerage expects production at Maruti's Manesar plant -- the site of recent deadly clashes between workers and management -- to remain disrupted for longer than market consensus.

"We expect MSIL stock to remain weak in the near-term due to uncertainty over production resumption at Manesar. We recommend investors to wait for more clarity on the labour issue before buying the stock," Macquarie says.

Meanwhile, HSBC cuts its target price on Maruti Suzuki to 1,200 rupees from 1,650 rupees, saying the Manesar disruptions come during a period when the auto maker already faces a weakening rupee and a slowdown in the car industry.

Maruti Suzuki on Saturday lagged estimates with a 23 percent fall in fiscal first-quarter profit, as a weak local rupee currency pushed up costs.

Maruti shares are up 0.3 percent at 1116.50 rupees, under-performing the 1.7 percent gain in Nifty.

Maruti shares are down 9.3 percent as of Friday's close since it announced the shutdown of Manesar plant on July 18, way under-performing the NSE's auto index's 3.3 percent fall during the same period.