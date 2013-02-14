A worker cleans a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car as he is being reflected on a car at the company's stock yard at Sanand in the western Indian state of Gujarat October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Deutsche Bank and Citi expect $31.8 and $45.1 million in outflows from Maruti Suzuki(MRTI.NS) after MSCI announced it was dropping Maruti from its MSCI Global Standard Indices.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd(MRTI.NS) has been deleted from the MSCI India index, index provider MSCI said in a statement on Wednesday, from close of trade on February 28.

Deutsche Bank and Citi said NTPC could see net inflows of $92.10 and $131 million after its weight was increased from 0.63 percent to 1.79 percent on MSCI India index as the company's free-float stock increases after its offer for sale.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)