Feb 26 Eighteen brokerages, including Goldman
Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Citigroup,
agreed to end their participation in analyst survey programs as
a result of the New York Attorney General's investigation into
the early release of Wall Street analyst sentiment.
The agreement with the New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman's office comes less than two months after BlackRock
Inc, the world's largest asset manager, agreed to end
its analyst survey program worldwide.
At that time, the attorney general said that his
investigation would continue into the firms that answered
surveys.
Schneiderman had expressed concerns over brokerage firm
analysts who provide answers to surveys that give traders a
sneak peek into forthcoming analyst reports, a practice he
referred to as "Insider Trading 2.0."
Schneiderman's office said it entered agreements with the
firms to stop the practice of answering analyst surveys
administered by certain elite, technologically sophisticated
clients at the expense of others.
"Our markets will only be fair and healthy if everyone plays
by the same rules, which is why we will continue to take action
against those who provide unfair advantages to elite traders at
the expense of the rest of us," Schneiderman said in a
statement.
The agreements with the firms are not indicative of
wrongdoing or a final resolution of the investigation, according
to an agreement seen by Reuters.
Other firms included in the deal are Merrill Lynch, UBS
, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Morgan
Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies LLC, Sanford
C. Bernstein, Macquarie Group, Vertical Research
Partners, FBR Capital Markets, Wolfe Research, Stifel Nicolaus
and its units Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Thomas Weisel
Partners.
All the firms will continue to cooperate with the
investigation, which is ongoing and have agreed to suspend
participation in any survey that relates to companies listed on
U.S. exchanges.
None of the firms were available for immediately available
for comment outside regular business hours.
Last July, Thomson Reuters Corp said it would
suspend its early release of the widely watched Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment data to a
small group of clients in response to a probe by Schneiderman.
