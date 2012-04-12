By Suzanne Barlyn
| April 12
April 12 Nervous brokers are worried that Wall
Street's top regulator could let companies use details about
their professional backgrounds for commercial ventures.
What many do not realize is that state regulators already
make that information available to companies that do everything
from marketing to providing research services for investors.
Handing over details has been a longstanding practice, but
brokers worry that some information could be wrong.
Now the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA,
Wall Street's industry-funded regulator, wants the industry's
view on a possible change that could make disclosures to
companies such as marketers and recruiters even easier - an idea
that has brokers on edge.
The controversy erupted this month in response to a FINRA
request for public input about a range of possible improvements
to its free online disclosure system, known as BrokerCheck.
Investors can use the service to research brokers'
backgrounds, including their employment and disciplinary
histories. Brokers, however, are sensitive about that
information because details about customer complaints and
disciplinary actions could be wrong, they say. Moreover,
commercial users, such as marketers, are not required to fix
mistakes.
State public information laws require many state regulators
to disclose information about brokers' professional histories
when companies ask. The practice could deflate the brokerage
industry's arguments that FINRA should not sell information it
includes in a database of nearly 630,000 brokers.
FINRA is not required to provide the same details that
states must provide. As a private entity, it is not subject to
state or federal laws requiring the production of certain
government documents to the public.
"I can't control 50 states, but certainly FINRA should not
be complicit in encouraging use for commercial purposes," said
Raymond Thompson, senior vice president at Dorsey & Company
Inc, a New Orleans-based wealth management firm.
The retail brokerage industry's trade group last week added
its voice to the debate. Providing details about brokers to
commercial users "presents substantial potential for abuse,"
wrote Ira Hammerman, general counsel of the Securities Industry
and Financial Markets Association, or SIFMA, in letter to FINRA
on April 5.
The regulator recently extended its comment deadline to
April 27.
TARGETING STATES
Businesses that serve the financial services industry
routinely use open records laws in states such as Florida and
North Carolina to obtain the information they need. A common
request is a list of all brokers who have licenses in the state.
Requesting that information from state regulators is
effectively a backdoor approach to getting the information from
FINRA. State regulators and FINRA co-own the information, which
is stored on a separate database for regulators. Most, but not
all of the information available in the database also appears in
BrokerCheck, which the industry so vehemently opposes to sharing
for commercial purposes.
FINRA and state regulators must even work together, in some
cases, to compile the information, especially when states do not
have the technology to generate information in certain formats.
While many reports are available for free, FINRA charges
states a $120 per hour processing fee for certain customized
reports. States typically pass that cost on to companies that
request the information.
Regulators usually strike out some personal details from
brokers' records, such as Social Security numbers, before
passing along the information.
INVESTOR ALTERNATIVES
Websites that offer investors an alternative to
BrokerCheck's clunky format is another commercial use of broker
data that could become more widespread. BrightScope Inc, a San
Diego-based financial information company, started this type of
service last year. Its "BrightScope Advisor Pages" lets
investors search advisers by assets under management, geographic
area and other criteria.
The company gathered its data from several resources,
including state regulators and information in FINRA's
BrokerCheck system, according to Mike Alfred, its co-founder and
chief executive. The service is free to investors, but advisers
can subscribe to packages that let them add more content to
their listings. Fees can run about $100 per month.
Industry professionals, however, worry that inaccuracies in
BrokerCheck could be passed on to commercial users. "I have
heard more than a few stories of misleading or even inaccurate
entries" in the regulatory database, wrote G. Donald Steel,
president and chief executive of Planned Investment Co Inc in
Indianapolis, Indiana, in a letter to FINRA.
BrokerCheck includes information that firms, brokers and
regulators report, said FINRA spokeswoman Michelle Ong, in an
emailed statement. FINRA checks that information against the
separate database for regulators. An appeals process is in place
for disputing the information, she said.
Some errors in BrightScope have occurred because of how a
broker filed regulatory documents, said Alfred. In that case,
the company directs brokers to correct information with their
regulator and then updates its database, he said.
Still, that can become onerous for brokers to track if sites
such as BrightScope and other commercial ventures proliferate.