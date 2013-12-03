Dec 3 Two former brokers for a JP Morgan Chase &
Co unit have been barred from the securities industry after they
allegedly stole$300,000 from an elderly client's account and
exploited her failing mental capacity to carry out the scheme,
Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog said on Tuesday.
The brokers, Jimmy Caballero and Fernando Arevalo, worked
for JP Morgan Securities LLC in Palmdale, California, until they
voluntarily resigned from the firm earlier this year, according
to regulatory filings. Both worked at a retail bank affiliated
with the firm.
In settlements with the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, they agreed to be barred permanently from the
securities industry but neither admitted nor denied the
regulator's filings, according to the settlements.
JP Morgan, which was not named in FINRA's enforcement
action, reimbursed the customer, according to FINRA. A spokesman
for JP Morgan, as well as Caballero and Arevalo, could not be
reached for comment. FINRA did not identify the bank affiliated
with JP Morgan.
The brokers' scheme occurred between April and July, FINRA
said. In April, the customer, an elderly widow, deposited about
$300,000 from the sale of two annuities in an account Arevalo
opened for her at the JP Morgan-affiliated bank where he worked,
according to FINRA. In May, Caballero opened an account at
another bank, listing himself as a joint account holder with the
customer.
Two cashier's checks were then issued from the customer's
account where Arevalo and Caballero worked, bringing her balance
to zero, FINRA said. Caballero deposited those checks in the
joint account at the outside bank that same day. Caballero drove
the customer to the bank, which had questioned the transfer, to
personally confirm the transaction, according to FINRA.
Arevalo and Caballero used the money for personal expenses,
including payments on a real estate loan, car loan and purchases
at retail stores, FINRA said.