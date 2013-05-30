By Suzanne Barlyn
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 30Brokers who fail to warn their
clients about the risks of bond investing may find themselves
facing regulatory ire and legal actions in the future,
compliance experts say.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is sounding
alarms about the possibility of plunging bond values as the
economy recovers and interest rates rise. Investors who have
been buying bonds because they offer higher yields than
guaranteed bank certificates of deposits may not be aware that
they could lose money in a rising-rate environment, the Wall
Street watchdog said.
"It is clear that interest rates have far more room to go up
than down," said Richard Ketchum, FINRA's chairman and chief
executive, at the regulator's annual conference in Washington
last week. His comments followed an alert from the
self-regulatory organization to investors in February about
fixed income risks.
A rise in rates would lead to falling bond prices that could
result in steep losses for investors, especially those who
overconcentrate their portfolios in long-term bonds and the
mutual funds that hold them. It could also mean headaches for
brokers years from now, including arbitration complaints from
angry clients, say lawyers.
Investors poured $301 billion into U.S.-registered bond
funds in 2012 and have added another $121 billion through April
of this year.
Investors continue to be attracted to fixed income
investments like bonds, notes and bills because they perceive
them as safer than stocks.
But with many people suggesting that the three-decade bull
market in bonds is over, it is a "great time" to have
conversations with clients about the negative outcomes those
investments may spur, Ketchum said.
TOO YOUNG TO REMEMBER THE PAIN
Many advisers and their clients have not lived through a
major bear market in bonds - one in which values plummet 20
percent or more, said Mary Ann Bartels, chief investment officer
of portfolio strategies for Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit
.
Merrill and its sister Bank of America subsidiary US Trust
are re-educating advisers and clients about the pitfalls of
fixed income investing and how to hedge against those risks. TD
Ameritrade, a unit of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, began
ramping up its website content about the risks of rising
interest rates in January.
The conversation, however, is more nuanced than pulling out
of the bond market entirely.
"You don't want to take away fixed income securities,"
Bartels said. "You want to manage them."
There are some investment strategies that can minimize
risks, but advisers can't afford to simply leave their clients'
bond holdings on autopilot. Independent registered investment
advisers (RIAs) are required to recommend securities that are in
their clients' best interests.
And a recent change to securities industry rules requires
that broker-recommended investments be suitable for clients at
all times, not just when they are purchased. So bond funds that
were bought a year or two ago may no longer be the right choice
for a period of impending rate hikes.
Documenting recommendations, including hold strategies,
could spare brokers considerable angst if clients file
arbitration complaints years from now, say lawyers.
ARE BONDS SAFE?
Financial advisers face the common misconception that bonds
are risk free. Clients tend to think only of the steady interest
payments they receive, but not the risk to their principal, said
David Edwards, president of Heron Financial Group LLC, a New
York-based RIA.
Investors do not often anticipate having to sell their bonds
before a far-off maturity date, but fixed-income investments
sold early could be worth less than face value if rates rise,
Edwards said. A person who invested $10,000 in 10-year U.S.
Treasury notes would see her principal fall by roughly $1,000 if
rates rose by 1 percent.
This is a stickier problem for people who buy bonds through
mutual funds, because those funds don't ever mature. A person
holding an individual bond can still get her $10,000 back if she
waits until the bond matures. But a person investing $10,000 in
a bond fund would never know when the fund's prices would
recover from rising rates.
Another risk that investors don't always grasp: inflation
rates could outpace interest income from the bond, causing
bondholders to lose purchasing power.
STRATEGIC APPROACHES
Advisers at Baron Financial Group have trying to reduce
those risks by exerting more control over clients' fixed income
assets, said James Shagawat, a principal at the Fair Lawn, New
Jersey-based wealth management firm.
Shagawat invests clients' fixed-income assets in high
quality individual bonds, such as AAA-rated corporate and
municipal bonds, instead of mutual funds that can include
hundreds of bonds with varying maturity dates.
Shagawat typically "ladders" bonds for clients - a strategy
in which clients buy bonds with different, but evenly spaced
maturity dates to help offset risks of rising interest rates.
Merrill and U.S. Trust are reviewing client portfolios to
reassess fixed income risks, according to Liam O'Neil, head of
Merrill's Global Wealth and Retirement Solutions Markets Group.
That takes their outreach to clients beyond simple risk
disclosure, concedes Bartels: "You can give them all the
education, but they will still be reluctant to change."