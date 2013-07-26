India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - United Spirits Ltd(UNSP.NS) and Wipro Ltd(WIPR.NS) are "strongly placed" to be included in the Nifty, replacing Reliance Infrastructure Ltd(RLIN.NS) and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd(RANB.NS), according to brokerage Ambit.
The National Stock Exchange typically announces changes to constituents in its main index in mid-August.
The brokerage says that United Spirits and Wipro have the biggest free-float market capitalisation outside of the Nifty currently.
Edelweiss Securities says it also expects Reliance Infrastructure and Ranbaxy to be excluded, though it expects Mcdowell Holdings Ltd (MCDH.NS) and Idea Cellular Ltd (IDEA.NS) to be included based on free float market value.
Although Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS) has also been tipped by some investors as a possible addition, Edelweiss says the free float market cap has not had a sufficient history after the company's merger with Satyam Computer Services Ltd last month.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.