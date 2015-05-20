(Updates to add that an attorney for Gladtke declined to
comment)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON May 20 Two brokerage executives have
been indicted in New York over charges they defrauded foreign
investors out of about $6.5 million through a private offering,
New York prosecutors and U.S. regulators announced on Wednesday.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said that Robert
DePalo, 60 and Joshua Gladtke, 37, executives for brokerage
firms Arjent LLC and Arjent Limited and for a New York-based
firm called Pangaea Trading Partners LLC, are each facing
charges of larceny, money laundering, scheming to defraud and
criminal possession of stolen property.
DePalo is also additionally facing criminal tax fraud
charges.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also Wednesday
filed parallel civil charges against the pair.
An attorney for DePalo could not be immediately reached. An
attorney representing Gladtke in the criminal case declined to
comment.
Prosecutors said that between July 2010 and December 2014,
DePalo helped manage investors' funds as the president of
Pangaea Trading Partners LLC.
Gladtke, as vice president of the company, was tasked with
pitching investors, most of whom were based in the United
Kingdom, to help raise funds.
U.S. officials said that in the private offering memorandums
given to investors, the two defendants misled investors by
failing to disclose that Pangaea held ownership interests in the
pair of Arjent brokerage firms, and that they each held
executive positions in those two brokerage firms.
They also failed to tell investors that DePalo was also an
officer in a financial services firm called Excalibur Asset
Management, which had a consulting agreement with Arjent
Limited.
Prosecutors said all of the consulting fees that were paid
to Excalibur went directly to DePalo. Some of the money he
reaped helped pay his mortgage, luxury car payments and jewelry,
government officials said.
Both Pangaea Trading Partners and Excalibur Asset Management
LLC were also each indicted on related charges. Attorneys for
those firms could not be immediately reached.
An attorney for the two Arjent firms, which are facing civil
charges by the SEC, could not be reached immediately.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrew Hay)