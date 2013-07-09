By Ashley Lau
| NEW YORK, July 9
NEW YORK, July 9 Following a year of heavyweight
adviser departures at the biggest U.S. brokerage firms, a
smaller number of top teams have bolted in 2013.
The decline, with moves by financial advisers down by
roughly a third in the first half of this year compared with the
same period last year, is good news for the firms, which
typically lose large revenue streams because departing advisers
take their clients with them.
All told, about 200 teams of veteran advisers moved through
the end of June, down from about 300 during the same period last
year, based on Reuters data, which tallies the moves of adviser
teams that manage around $100 million or more in client assets.
Advisers who moved in the first half of this year managed
$40.2 billion in client assets, compared with the $59 billion in
client assets managed by advisers who moved in the same period
last year.
"So far the big firms have done a good job stabilizing their
advisers," said Alois Pirker, a research director at the
Boston-based Aite Group, noting the lower level of departures
from the largest U.S. brokerages.
Greg Fleming, the chief of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management,
noted a decline in attrition among Morgan Stanley advisers
across the firm when he spoke at the Reuters Global Wealth
Management Summit in June, and he and other top U.S. brokerage
chiefs pointed to stronger markets as a factor in the trend.
Strong markets make advisers less likely to leave because
the performance of client accounts typically tracks strong
markets. The S&P 500 benchmark index was up roughly 15 percent
year-to-date through Monday.
Recruiters and industry lawyers said because of the volume
of big team departures in 2012, when at least 16 teams that each
managed $1 billion or more in assets made a move, the overall
pool of top teams looking to switch firms has shrunk, which has
translated into fewer moves this year.
Advisers often try to gauge the likelihood of their clients
moving with them when they decide whether to take the leap. "The
biggest issue financial advisers have is if they leave, will the
book transfer with them?" said New Jersey-based securities
lawyer Tom Lewis of Stark & Stark.
ADVISER MOVES IN 2013
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the largest U.S.
brokerage, accounted for the most departures during the first
half of the year among the top four firms, which often battle
for the same pool of veteran advisers.
At least 62 adviser teams that managed $17.4 billion in
client assets have left Morgan Stanley since Jan. 1. That
compares to 24 teams that managed $6.4 billion at Bank of
America Corp's Merrill Lynch, 36 teams that managed $4.6
billion at Wells Fargo & Co's U.S. brokerage, and 18
teams that managed $3.3 billion at UBS AG's
Wealth Management Americas.
"Teams," as tracked by Reuters, typically consist of one or
two veteran advisers who move with their client assistants and
staff members.
Numbers at the top two U.S. brokerages are down from 2012,
when at least 79 teams that managed $18.2 billion in client
assets left Morgan Stanley and 58 teams that managed $21.3
billion left Merrill.
Morgan Stanley said departures from its top two quintiles of
advisers, those with the highest production, "continues at very
low levels" and is running below 2012 levels.
Among the firms that were on the receiving end of those
departures in the first half of the year: UBS, which landed a
team managing $1 billion in client assets from Morgan Stanley in
New Jersey; Stifel Nicolaus & Co, which hired a team managing $1
billion in client assets from Wells Fargo in Washington State;
and Merrill, which brought over a team managing $1.1 billion in
client assets from Morgan Stanley in Texas.
SLOWDOWN GOOD FOR BIG BROKERAGES
The overall stagnation in movement across the industry may
be good for Wall Street companies like Morgan Stanley
that own the largest U.S. brokerages and rely on keeping top
advisers in place.
A Cerulli Associates report from last fall predicted the
market share of the four largest firms would decline to 34.2
percent by the end of 2014. That's a projected drop of roughly 7
percentage points from the end of 2011, as adviser teams depart.
"Advisers don't want to see their firm in the paper," said
Raymond James Financial Inc's chief executive, Paul
Reilly, who noted that some of the negative headlines
surrounding the parent banks of the top brokerages contributed
to the recent departure of advisers from those firms.
Reilly estimated that more than half of the advisers who
join Raymond James, a smaller firm based in St. Petersburg,
Florida, come from one of the top four brokerage firms.
Brokerages can take a hit whenever a big team departs
because it's difficult to replace client assets when an adviser
leaves. The larger the pool of assets, the more revenue
generated, resulting in a bigger loss to a firm when a veteran
adviser departs.
For many Wall Street companies, their wealth management
units are strong revenue drivers.
Morgan Stanley's wealth business, for example, contributed
roughly 41 percent of the company's total revenue during the
first quarter. An adviser who manages $100 million in client
assets typically generates annual revenue of $1 million.
The slowdown in adviser departures so far this year has kept
many of those assets in place.
"Numbers are pretty much down across the board," Ron Edde, a
California-based financial services recruiter, said, though he
warned the trend might change in the second half of the year if
markets stabilize and advisers see a need to switch firms. "We
may see a strong second half."