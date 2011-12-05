* Many investment banks and brokers likely to miss Q4 view
* The most accurate analysts are below consensus view
* Starmine expects profit estimates to fall further
* Jefferies insists December quarter showed improvement
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Dec 5 Investors pessimistic about the
prospects of U.S. banks and brokers have some good company:
Wall Street chief executives.
And yet the bosses' grim outlook is not yet fully reflected
in analysts' expectations for money managers and securities
firms. That means beaten-down bank stocks are likely in for
more punishment.
In recent regulatory filings and investor meetings,
executives from brokerages and investment banks cautioned that
the first two months of the current December-end quarter have
shown little improvement from the September quarter, deemed by
many as the toughest since the 2008 financial crisis.
"If anything, the markets have become more difficult over
the course of October and November," UBS Wealth Management
Americas CEO Robert McCann said at a recent investor day.
Brokers have been humbled by "a near-zero rate environment,
a flat yield curve and volatility that is exhausting individual
investors globally," said McCann, who runs one of the largest
brokerages in the United States.
Banking and brokerage stocks have been taking it on the
chin all year. Through Friday, the S&P 500 Investment Banks &
Brokerage Index was down 45 percent this year,
against a 6.7 percent gain in the benchmark S&P 500 Index.
Yet shareholders should brace for more disappointment: The
consensus Wall Street view may not be bearish enough.
A StarMine analysis of 27 U.S. investment banks and brokers
shows the most accurate analysts' earnings growth forecasts are
8 percent lower than the broader Wall Street current-quarter
consensus.
The widest gaps in these estimates -- indicating a high
likelihood that banks will fall short of expectations -- can be
found in estimates for Jefferies Group Inc , a predicted
34 percent shortfall; Piper Jaffray Cos , a 23 percent
shortfall; and Goldman Sachs Group , where the StarMine
forecast is 13 percent lower.
"I expect the consensus to catch up as more analysts start
to absorb some of the same information," StarMine fundamental
research director Tim Gaumer said.
Certainly, the consensus view was already pretty grim.
Thomson Reuters Proprietary Research said estimated earnings
growth for S&P 500 financial companies for the December-end
quarter slid to 19 percent on Nov. 29 from a rosier 40 percent
forecast in April.
Estimated earnings growth for the March-end quarter dropped
to 8.5 percent last week from 27 percent in April.
SLUDGE IN THE SYSTEM
Persistent joblessness and anxiety about Europe's debt
crisis have driven many investors to the sidelines and prompted
many companies to hold off on big transactions. Lenders and
brokers, meanwhile, must contend with capital rules and
regulatory reforms passed in the wake of the 2008 financial
crisis.
Underwriting activity has slowed, with bank executives
reporting a growing backlog of companies who want to raise
capital but are waiting for conditions to improve.
"With respect to the very near-term outlook, we anticipate
that market conditions in October and November 2011 will lead
to a more difficult December 2011 quarter," regional brokerage
and investment bank Raymond James Financial said in its
annual report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30.
Trade volumes have soared in a market where wild swings are
now the norm, though trading profit is harder to generate now
that banks are discouraged from betting their own capital.
Sandler O'Neill & Partners brokerage analyst Richard
Repetto last week estimated November retail stock-trading
volumes fell 5 to 10 percent from October, while overall
industry volume fell 15 percent.
Investors have been fleeing stocks, with the Investment
Company Institute reporting last week that $25.6 billion had
been pulled from U.S. equity funds so far in the fourth
quarter.
Stifel Financial CEO Ronald Kruszewski, speaking at
a KBW conference last week, said the markets were, in a word,
"soft." Lending is down, he said, citing a combination of
tighter standards, weaker client demand and pending capital
rules.
"It's just a perfect storm in an environment that has a
tremendous amount of sludge in the system," said Kruszewski,
whose St. Louis company has built up a mid-tier investment bank
through a series of takeovers and Wall Street hires.
ARE WE THERE YET?
These tepid results may be even more deflating because most
investors had expected the economy, and the banks, to have
rebounded from the 2008 crash by now.
Online brokerage TD Ameritrade in a recent filing
warned that the tough times could extend well into next year.
"When we look at 2012, we do so with the expectation that
the difficult business environment of the last three years will
continue," TD Ameritrade CEO Fred Tomczyk said during the
company's latest quarterly conference call.
Online brokers are vulnerable to razor-thin interest rates
and the narrow spread between short- and long-term yields.
Individual banks may buck the trend. Jefferies, in a Nov.
21 letter batting down speculation about its European debt
exposure, said earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter, ended
Nov. 30, would likely increase from the third quarter.
And though banking activity tends to slow as the holidays
approach, mergers and underwriting activity could snap back.
Still, investors and companies remain largely frozen by
worries about Europe's debt crisis, a sluggish U.S. economy and
highly volatile markets.
Lazard Ltd CEO Kenneth Jacobs said at the KBW
conference that up until August, his firm had seen a "pretty
active" deal market, with rising CEO confidence and increasing
availability of debt financing.
But the Standard & Poor's downgrade of the United States'
credit rating in August, and the depths of Europe's sovereign
debt crisis, undermined that confidence and sent the market on
another roller-coaster ride.
"When there is a lot of volatility, confidence levels get
shaken and people have a tendency to put things off or to slow
things down," Jacobs said. "That is going to probably continue
until there is more stabilization in the markets."