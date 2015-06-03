June 3 A major Wall Street trade group on
Wednesday called for overhauling a longstanding ethical rule for
brokers by requiring them to act in customers' best interests
when recommending securities.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
(SIFMA) wants regulators to scrap a key term in a current
industry rule, requiring brokers to recommend securities that
are "suitable" for customers, and substitute new wording for a
"best interests standard," according to its proposal.
The move, unveiled in New York by SIFMA President and Chief
Executive Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., comes as the industry is
battling a U.S. Department of Labor plan that would require
brokers to sign contracts with customers, pledging to act in
their best interests when giving advice about retirement
accounts.
Last week, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's
(FINRA) chairman and chief executive, Richard Ketchum, took aim
at the Labor Department's plan, saying it would lead to
different sets of rules for investors' retirement accounts and
their other brokerage accounts.
FINRA, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, develops and
enforces rules. FINRA would have to amend its so-called
"suitability" rule to adopt SIFMA's plan, a process that
requires approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Industry rules now require Wall Street brokers, who register
with FINRA, to recommend "suitable" investments for investors
based on factors such as age or risk tolerance. Investment
advisers who register with states and the SEC, however, must act
as "fiduciaries," or in clients' best interests.
Investor advocates say FINRA's "suitability" standard is
less stringent and leads to conflicts of interest because
brokerages may be more likely to recommend products that
generate higher compensation.
The SEC released a study in 2011 that called for imposing a
streamlined fiduciary standard for advisers and brokerages.
SIFMA has said that it supports a uniform standard, but wants a
new federal fiduciary standard that would accommodate its
business practices.
"We're skeptical of (SIFMA's) motivation," said Micah
Hauptman, Financial Services Counsel of the Consumer Federation
of America. SIFMA's plan is not a substitute for the proposed
Labor Department rule, which would apply to investments other
than securities and impose more stringent investor protection
measures, Hauptman said.
SIFMA's plan is part of a long-running effort to develop a
uniform standard "with the SEC taking the lead," said Ira
Hammerman, general counsel.
A FINRA spokeswoman declined comment. A Labor Department
spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Alan Crosby)