Brooke Mueller, the ex-wife of actor Charlie Sheen, is pictured in this Aspen Police Department booking photo, taken and released in this handout photo on December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Aspen Police Department/Handout

Brooke Mueller, the ex-wife of actor Charlie Sheen, has hired a defense lawyer who will ask prosecutors to drop recent cocaine and assault charges filed against her in Colorado, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Mueller was arrested this past weekend in the posh ski resort town of Aspen following a claim by another woman that Mueller assaulted her at a bar this past Friday night. Mueller, 34, was arrested sometime after midnight at a different club.

"Brooke is back home in Los Angeles spending quiet time with her children. She has retained her longtime attorney Yale Galanter, who is currently in Aspen investigating the case. Mr. Galanter will vigorously defend Brooke with the goal of having all charges dropped once the facts of the case come to light," Mueller's spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Aspen police said they were conducting "a routine walk through" of the Belly Up bar late Friday night when a woman reported she was assaulted by Mueller.

Police later arrested Mueller and charged her with felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and misdemeanor assault. She posted bond, was released and is due back in an Aspen courtroom on December 19.

Mueller and Sheen, who is coming off a turbulent year in his personal and professional life, have twin sons who continue to reside with Mueller, her spokesman said.