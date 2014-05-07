TORONTO May 7 Brookfield Asset Management
said on Wednesday its cash flow slumped 29 percent in
the first quarter due to a decline in realized gains from asset
sales, but the result beat estimates and the company raised its
dividend by 7 percent.
Funds from operation (FFO), a measure of cash flow for real
estate management companies, fell to $492 million, or 72 cents
per share, from $689 million, or C$1.03 per share, a year
earlier, the Canadian property, power and infrastructure
investor said.
Analysts had expected FFO of 55 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Consolidated net income rose to $843 million from $697
million. Assets under management were $190 billion, while
fee-bearing capital rose 5 percent to $84 billion.
Brookfield declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents a
share, replacing its previous four-month dividend of 20 cents a
share, representing a 7 percent annualized gain.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Bernadette Baum)