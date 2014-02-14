SAO PAULO Feb 14 Brazilian real estate
developer Brookfield Incorporações SA said on Friday
its controlling shareholder planned to buy out minority
shareholders for up to 430 million reais ($180 million), or a
maximum premium of 29 percent, and delist the company from the
BM&FBovespa stock exchange.
Brookfield has lagged its peers in returning to
profitability after a wave of aggressive expansion led to
painful cost overruns, project delays and canceled contracts.
The company began tightening credit standards in 2010 to
reduce cancellations, but many Brazilian homebuyers are stepping
back after their personal finances deteriorated following a
credit-fueled consumption boom.
Brookfield Brasil Participações plans to offer up to 1.60
reais per share for some 268.6 million shares in circulation,
according to a securities filing.
The homebuilder's stock closed 5 percent higher on Friday at
1.24 reais per share.