March 8 The U.S. securities regulator is looking
into a bribery charge leveled against the Brazilian unit of
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plans.
Brookfield Brasil Shopping Centers, a property management
company, allegedly paid 1.3 million reais ($663,000) to a city
representative and chief inspector who approved construction at
the Shopping Patio Paulista, according to civil charges filed by
state prosecutor Marcelo Camargo Milani in February.
A member of the SEC's enforcement division is scheduled this
month to interview Daniela Gonzalez, a former executive in the
Sao Paulo unit of Brookfield who made the allegations, the
Journal said.
A Brookfield spokesman told the Journal that the company has
conducted its own internal review and "vigorously denies any
wrongdoing."
The spokesman also told the paper the company was
cooperating fully with all authorities and has no knowledge
"that an SEC investigation is proceeding."
An SEC spokesman declined to comment to the Journal.
Both Brookfield and SEC could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters outside of regular business hours.
The SEC's scrutiny is related to the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act, a 1970s-era law, which bars companies and others
from paying bribes to officials of foreign governments in
exchange for business.
Foreign companies are subject to the law if they sell shares
in the United States, according to the paper. Brookfield shares
trade both in Toronto and New York.