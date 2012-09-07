Sept 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc on Friday sold C$425 million ($434 million) of 10-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.54 percent notes, due March 31, 2023, were priced at 99.948 to yield 4.546 percent or 273.3 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers of the sale.