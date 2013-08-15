* Q2 net loss of 160.5 mln reais far worse than expected

* Cost overruns from older projects continue to weigh

* EBITDA reaches minus 107 mln reais

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 Brazil's Brookfield Incorporações SA posted a quarterly loss that exceeded analyst estimates by more than three times as the homebuilder continued to struggle with sales cancellations and cost overruns.

The company booked a net loss of 160.5 million reais ($69.2 million) in the second quarter, according to a securities filing on Wednesday. That compares with the average estimate for a 50.8 million reais loss in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Brazilian developers are struggling to rein in costs and reduce debt after overly aggressive expansion in recent years led to cost overruns and project delays.

To lift its bottom line, Brookfield cut its operational expenses by 24.9 percent in the second quarter to 120 million reais. That helped narrow its quarterly net loss from 359.3 million reais loss a year earlier.

"While we are unsatisfied with the results, we are progressing on the path to recovery," Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Reade said in the filing. "The actions taken to strengthen cost controls and avoid similar problems in the future are beginning to bear fruit."

In the second quarter, Brookfield posted a gross profit margin, or the portion of revenue left over after construction costs, of 2.1 percent in the quarter. That was an improvement from minus 22.6 percent a year ago.

But adverse market conditions remain a challenge.

Sales cancellations, which have dragged down profitability for many of Brazil's builders in recent quarters due to the deterioration of many homebuyers' financial health, rose 47 percent from a year ago to 160.5 million reais.

"I think cancellations should probably rise 10 or 20 percent (in 2013 from 2012), being conservative," Luciano Guagliardi, Brookfield's head of investor relations, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Guagliardi said the company should benefit from the tighter credit standards it put into effect in 2010.

Brookfield posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, of minus 107 million reais, short of an average estimate of 48.3 million reais in the Reuters survey.