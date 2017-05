(Corrects figure in first paragraph to US$ from C$)

TORONTO, July 12 Brookfield Asset Management said on Tuesday it had raised $14 billion for its new global infrastructure fund, giving it a war chest to hunt for assets around the world.

Like many other global investors, the Canadian asset management firm views infrastructure as an increasingly attractive alternative to low-yielding government bonds and volatile global equity markets.

