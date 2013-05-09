EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
May 9 Brookfield Asset Management's funds from operation (FFO), a measure of cash flow for real estate management companies, rose 34 percent in the first quarter on strong North American housing-related businesses.
FFO rose to $689 million, or $1.03 per share, from $515 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 23 percent to $4.95 billion, while direct costs climbed 19 percent to $3.42 billion.
The Canadian property, power and infrastructure investor said its net income fell 4 percent to $697 million, or 51 cents per share, reflecting lower level of fair value gains.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has