TORONTO Nov 8 Brookfield Asset Management Inc
is ramping up its investment focus on emerging markets
such as Brazil, India, and China, as it expects a recent flight
to capital from those countries to produce bargains, the
company's chief executive said On Friday.
Speaking after the Canadian power, real estate and
infrastructure investor reported third-quarter results on
Friday, Chief Executive Bruce Flatt said emerging markets would
likely be a focus for the next year or two for the company.
"It certainly not the popular strategy today. There's been a
great deal of negative news from Brazil, India and China," he
said.
"(But) we have found, based on our investment experience,
that when capital becomes scarce in a sector of investment or a
region of investment, it often produces opportunities to buy
assets that you would not have otherwise available."
Flatt noted that Brookfield followed the same strategy when
it loaded up on U.S. commercial real estate in the wake of the
2008 financial crisis.
More recently, Brookfield, which manages $184 billion in
assets, has been going after depressed assets in Europe.
Brookfield said its funds from operations (FFO), a measure
of cash flow for real estate management companies, rose to $1.2
billion, or $1.85 a share, from a year-earlier $223 million, or
30 cents a share, driven by sales of real estate assets.
In September, Brookfield said it would acquire the 49
percent of Brookfield Office Properties it does not
already own for $5 billion in a deal to consolidate the
companies' $45 billion in real estate assets.
Shares of Brookfield fell 42 Canadian cents to C$40.95 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.