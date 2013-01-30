Jan 30 Brookfield Asset Management Inc on Wednesday sold C$350 million ($350 million) medium-term notes in reopenings of two existing issues, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale included C$175 million ($175 million) of 3.95 percent notes, due April 9, 2019, and were priced at 102.247 to yield 3.541 percent or 182 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The sale also included C$175 million ($175 million) of 4.54 percent notes, due March 31, 2023, and were priced at 102.307 to yield 4.257 percent or 224 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Royal Bank of Canada were the bookrunning managers of the sale.