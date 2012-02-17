Feb 17 Canadian property, power and infrastructure investor Brookfield Asset Management Inc's fourth-quarter profit halved hurt in part by lower revenue from its renewable power unit.

The company earned $960 million, or 86 cents a share, down from $2.07 billion, or $1.80 a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose about 12 percent to $4.12 billion. Quarterly revenue from its renewable power unit fell 22 percent.

Brookfield, however, raised its quarterly dividend by 8 percent to 14 cents per share.

Shares of the company closed at C$31.53 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.