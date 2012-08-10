Aug 10 Canadian real estate and infrastructure
investor Brookfield Asset Management reported lower
funds from operations (FFO) for the second quarter as revenue
from its renewable power unit fell.
Toronto-based Brookfield said funds from operations fell to
$244 million, or $0.34 per share, from $309 million, or 45 cents
per share, a year earlier.
FFO was impacted by below average generation in the
renewable power operations and by market volatility on
investment securities, the company said.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $138
million, or 17 cents per share, from $838 million, or $1.26 per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8.3 percent to $4.29 billion.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)