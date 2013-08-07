(Corrects deal value to $1.1 billion from C$1.1 billion in
first paragraph)
Aug 7 Canada's Brookfield Property Partners LP
said it will buy a privately held U.S. real
estate company from Japan's Kajima Corp in a $1.1
billion deal that will increase its industrial real estate
portfolio.
Brookfield Property Partners said it will own about 25
percent of Industrial Developments International Inc, with the
rest owned by Brookfield's institutional partners.
IDI owns and operates 75 warehouses totaling 27 million
square feet in North America.
(Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)