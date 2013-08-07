(Corrects deal value to $1.1 billion from C$1.1 billion in
headline and bullets)
Aug 7 Aug 7 Brookfield Property
Partners LP :
* Brookfield to acquire leading industrial and logistics
property company
* Says deal valued at $1.1 billion
* Says to acquire Industrial Developments International Inc.
(IDI) from the U.S. subsidiary of Kajima Corporation
* Says Brookfield Property Partners will own an approximate 25%
interest in IDI
* Says transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter
of 2013
