April 18 Brookfield Realty Capital Corp has
filed with U.S. regulators to withdraw its initial public
offering, more than two years after the real estate finance
company disclosed plans to go public.
The company, which is backed by real estate-focused
alternative asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc, cited
adverse market conditions as the reason for the move.
Brookfield Realty had filed for a $500 million IPO with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in August 2009.
The planned offering was being underwritten by Goldman
Sachs.
The company had applied to list its common stock on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BRCC."