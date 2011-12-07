EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
* Brookfield Residential to buy business for $110 mln
* Seeks to set up franchise in India
Dec 6 Canada's Brookfield Residential Property Services said it will acquire Prudential Financial Inc's real estate brokerage and relocation services business for about $110 million.
The Brookfield Asset Management division said the acquisition will make it the world's second biggest relocation service and the third largest residential real estate brokerage in North America.
Brookfield Residential Chief Executive Graham Badun said its relocation business is largely in markets outside North America. The deal will expand the company's footprint in nine countries.
"We're going to look to digest the acquisition and then look for some organic growth from that into new markets," Badun told Reuters by phone.
The company is actively looking to establish a franchise operation in India, he added.
Prudential's real estate brokerage affiliates will continue to use the existing brand, while the relocation services business will operate as Brookfield Global Relocation Services.
Earl Lee will continue to lead the U.S. real estate business, while Rick Schwartz, president of Brookfield Global Relocation Services, will head the combined global relocation services business.
Prudential has also agreed to give Brookfield about $430 million in transitional financing through purchase and credit facilities, it said in a regulatory filing.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has