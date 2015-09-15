(Corrects headline to add dropped word 'order')
Sept 15 Sept 15 Brooks Laboratories
Ltd :
* Not been served with the copy of order on 3 directors and 2
former officials prohibited from raising any further capital
* Do not agree with findings; would be contesting the same
before securities appellate tribunal in due course
Brooks Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE as under:-
"As per SEBI website, the Whole Time Member, has passed an Order
dated September 10, 2015 against the Company and its directors /
officials. As per the Order, the Company, its three directors
and two former officials of the Company are prohibited from
raising any further capital from the securities market, in any
manner, for a period of 5 years starting from December 28, 2011.
Further, as per the said Order the Company is permitted to
utilize the funds lying in the escrow account for the objects
disclosed in the Prospectus.
We have yet not been served with the copy of the said Order by
post. We may point out that the Order is culmination of the
Ad-Interim Ex-Parte Order passed against the Company on December
28, 2011 and a subsequent Confirmatory Order in this regard on
July 09, 2013, which are already in public domain.
We would like to submit that we do not agree with the findings
of the Order and we would be contesting the same before
Securities Appellate Tribunal in due course."
