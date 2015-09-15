(Corrects headline to add dropped word 'order')

Brooks Laboratories Ltd : * Not been served with the copy of order on 3 directors and 2 former officials prohibited from raising any further capital * Do not agree with findings; would be contesting the same before securities appellate tribunal in due course * Source text: Brooks Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE as under:- "As per SEBI website, the Whole Time Member, has passed an Order dated September 10, 2015 against the Company and its directors / officials. As per the Order, the Company, its three directors and two former officials of the Company are prohibited from raising any further capital from the securities market, in any manner, for a period of 5 years starting from December 28, 2011. Further, as per the said Order the Company is permitted to utilize the funds lying in the escrow account for the objects disclosed in the Prospectus. We have yet not been served with the copy of the said Order by post. We may point out that the Order is culmination of the Ad-Interim Ex-Parte Order passed against the Company on December 28, 2011 and a subsequent Confirmatory Order in this regard on July 09, 2013, which are already in public domain. We would like to submit that we do not agree with the findings of the Order and we would be contesting the same before Securities Appellate Tribunal in due course."