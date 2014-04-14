LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) -

* Brooks macdonald grp - acquisition

* Brooks macdonald group plc - acquisition of jersey based dpz for an initial consideration of £5.7m

* Brooks macdonald group plc - total consideration payable by group will not exceed 13 million stg

* Brooks macdonald group plc - expected to be earnings enhancing in full year to june 2015