Nov 4 Investment manager Brooks Macdonald International, a unit of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc, said it appointed David Smith senior investment manager in its Guernsey office.

Smith, who has 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, joins from Brewin Dolphin, where he was divisional director responsible for operation of the Guernsey office.

He has also worked at International Asset Monitor and Bachmann Asset Management. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)