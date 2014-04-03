BRIEF-Adams Resources says its unit plans to file voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of Bankruptcy Code
* Adams Resources announces the conclusion of strategic alternatives related to its exploration and production subsidiary
April 3 Specialty retailer Brookstone Inc said it would be bought by Spencer Spirit Holdings Inc for about $147 million as part of a prepackaged bankruptcy protection plan.
Brookstone sells products ranging from massage chairs to bathroom slippers and operates more than 300 stores throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.
The case is In re: Brookstone Holdings Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No:14-10752. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
April 20 Central Grocers Inc, a supplier to independent grocery stores in the Midwestern United States, is considering a bankruptcy filing as one possible option as it struggles with its debt, according to people familiar with the matter.