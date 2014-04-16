BRIEF-Bernard loiseau FY revenue down to 9.3 million euros
* FY revenue 9.3 million euros ($10.14 million) versus 10.4 million euros year ago
April 16 Bros Eastern Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan ($241.08 million)commercial paper
* Says 2013 net profit up 102 percent y/y at 507.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/mut58v; link.reuters.com/nut58v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2220 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DETROIT, April 28 General Motors Co on Friday reported a record quarterly first-quarter profit on robust sales of its large pickup trucks and crossovers in the United States, as uncertainty surrounds the overall pace of domestic auto sales for the industry.