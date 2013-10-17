BRIEF-Sohar Poultry Nine-month profit falls
* Nine-month net profit 313,000 rials versus 323,000 rials year ago
Oct 17 Bros Eastern Co Ltd
* Sees January-September net profit to rise 80-120 percent due to the increase of gross profit margin of main business
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/feq83 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Nine-month net profit 313,000 rials versus 323,000 rials year ago
* Verstappen finishes third after a strong race (Adds details)