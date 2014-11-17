BRIEF-Fitch says Macau gaming revenue expected to grow 12 pct in 2017
* Fitch says Macau gaming revenue expected to grow 12 percent in 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Nov 17 Brother Enterprises Holding Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from November 18 pending announcement
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Tesla Inc and the former head of its Autopilot program have settled a lawsuit brought by the electric vehicle maker in January, the parties said on Wednesday, in a deal that prevents the former executive from recruiting Tesla employees for a year.