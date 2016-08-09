TOKYO Aug 9 Shares of Brother Industries Ltd surged on Tuesday after the Japanese office equipment maker revised up its earning forecast.

Brother now sees its net profit for the year through March 2017 at 33.5 billion yen ($327.24 million), up from its previous forecast of 31.5 billion yen, thanks to factors like brisk sales in the United States and China.

The shares were last up 19.4 pct after hitting an 8-month high. ($1 = 102.3700 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Stephen Coates)