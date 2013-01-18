By Gordon Brown
Jan 18 Four years ago world leaders, meeting in
the G20 crisis session, agreed they would all work to move from
recession to growth and prosperity. They agreed to a global
growth compact to be delivered by combining national growth
targets with coordinated global interventions. It didn't happen.
After the $1 trillion stimulus of 2009, fiscal consolidation
became the established order of the day, and so year after year
millions have continued to endure unemployment and lower living
standards.
Only now are there signs that the long-overdue shift in
national macro-economic policies may be taking place. The new
Japanese government is backing up a "minimum inflation target"
with a multi-billion-dollar stimulus designed to create 600,000
jobs. In what some call the "reverse Volcker moment," Ben
Bernanke has become the first head of a central bank for decades
to announce he will target a 6 percent level of unemployment
alongside his inflation objective. And the new governor of the
Bank of England, Mark Carney, has told us that "when policy
rates are stuck at the zero lower bound, there could not be a
more favorable case for Nominal GDP targeting." Side by side
with this shift in policy, in every area but the Euro, there is
also policy progress in China. It may look from the outside as
if November's Communist Party Congress simply re-announced their
all-too-familiar but undelivered wish to re-balance the economy
from exports to domestic consumption, but this time the promise
has been accompanied by a time-specific commitment: to double
average domestic income per head by 2020.
The intellectual case for change is obvious. A chronic
shortage of demand has developed for two reasons. First, as the
IMF announced at the end of 2012, the adverse impact of fiscal
consolidation on employment and demand has been greater than
many people expected. Secondly, the effectiveness of
quantitative easing has almost certainly started to wane. As
former BBC chief Gavyn Davies has put it, "the supply potential
of the economy is in danger of becoming dependent on, or
'endogenous to,' the weakness of domestic demand. With demand
constrained in this way for such a lengthy period of time,
supply potential is beginning to downsize to fit the low level
of demand." It is a new equilibrium that can be reversed only by
boosting demand.
But why is there so little optimism when the paradigm shift
sought in 2009 is finally starting to materialize? Why do
experts continue to downgrade their forecasts for 2013 and even
2014, while discussion so often drifts toward talk of a lost
decade? It is, I suggest, because while countries are today
adopting national growth strategies, they have missed out on the
other part of the 2009 decision - the necessity of coordinated
global intervention. And the big question is whether the
momentum for growth can be sustained by national initiatives
alone in the absence of global action or will instead melt away
once again under the pressure of narrow, self-defeating national
policies.
There is depressing testimony to stagnation produced by a
lack of global demand. Olivier Blanchard, the IMF chief
economist, has deployed devastating figures to demonstrate how
fiscal consolidation has depressed the Western economy. Jonathan
Portes of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research
underlines the point: Austerity in one country reduces demand in
the next and vice versa. "The hit to output in Germany is now
2%. In the UK it is 5%; and in Greece 13 percent," he wrote.
Still more shocking is the impact on debt-to-GDP ratios. As
Portes points out, fiscal consolidation was supposed to improve
fiscal sustainability; instead, it makes matters worse. "This
isn't true just in extreme cases like Greece - fiscal
consolidation across the EU has raised debt-to-GDP ratios in
Germany and the UK as well. In both the UK and the euro area as
a whole, the result of coordinated fiscal consolidation is a
rise in the debt-GDP ratio of approximately five percentage
points. For the UK, that means a debt-GDP ratio of close to 75
percent in 2013 instead of about 70 percent. We are not running
to stand still; we are determinedly heading in the wrong
direction."
The negative impact of austerity on economic growth is not
only greater than was originally assumed, concludes historian
Robert Skidelsky, but quantitative easing quickly reached the
limits of what it could achieve. "Most of the money of QE was
largely retained within the banking system and never reached the
real economy the policy mix favored by practically all
European governments has been hugely wrong." And it is of course
in Europe that the pessimism is greatest, the rethinking least
and the response weakest. In 2011, the IMF predicted that the
European economy of 2012 would grow by 2.1 percent; instead it
shrunk by 0.2 percent, and the IMF now predicts that the
European economy will be 7.8 percent smaller in 2015 than it
thought just two years ago. But the only "rethinking" has been
to accept the ECB as lender of last resort. Of course the bank
is also free, in theory at least, to set the eurozone inflation
target higher for two or three years, without any treaty
violation. But there is resistance, and not just in Germany,
with the result that Europe is indeed dragging the world down -
locked in an austerity cycle, facing its own lost decade and
lacking the confidence to adopt domestic measures to stop euro
area unemployment rocketing above 11 percent, toward 20 million.
And thus four years on, instead of regeneration, a
self-fulfilling pessimism has been gaining ground. It is the
view that because of a debt overhang we are doomed to high
unemployment and low growth and that there is nothing, either
through fiscal expansion or monetary innovation, to be gained by
attempting to counter it. I don't agree. We are not doomed to
miserably low growth. The reason the world is not moving fast
enough out of recession is that we have failed to understand
what a fast-changing global economy needs to do to sustain
higher growth. And we will continue to perform badly if we stick
to a model of the global economy where we rely on nations doing
their own thing, attempting "solutions in one country" devoid of
any attempt at real global cooperation. That course doesn't take
us forward - only into a cul-de-sac of nativism and
protectionism.
Here is the great and grievous disconnect of our times: that
even as our economics have gone global, our politics have
remained viscerally local. If "all politics is local," as U.S.
House Speaker Tip O'Neill famously proclaimed, will there be too
small an audience for global coordination, and nothing to be
gained domestically by advocating it? If so, even as the global
challenge grows larger, the agendas of international summits
will be smaller, their ineffectiveness, in turn, reinforcing the
view that they will never be anything other than talking shop.
Yet the case for a global deal is today stronger than ever.
Put simply, 10 years ago America could drive a world recovery.
Perhaps 10 years from now Asian consumer spending from its
rising middle class will fill this void. But today, for the
first time in decades, no single economy can drive the global
economy forward on its own. Without an agreement between the
major economic powers, the world economy will therefore
consistently deliver sub-optimal results. For 150 years until
2010, the West (America and Europe) dominated output,
manufacturing, trade, investment and consumption. Now we are in
a transition stage with the rest of the world out-producing,
out-manufacturing, out-trading and out-investing Europe and
America - but, significantly, not yet out-consuming them.
Only gradually will patterns of consumer spending - and then
the global distribution of income and wealth - start to reflect
the balance of population across the world. The imbalance is
such that while the emerging markets produce the majority of
goods and services, they depend upon selling to Western
consumers. Until that changes, no continent can succeed without
the other. Indeed, in the absence of global coordination the
world is stuck in a rut of its own making, acting out our own
global version of the "Prisoners' Dilemma." It is a world where
no major economy can succeed on its own and yet none trusts any
other enough to try a cooperative effort through coordination.
Ironically, this interdependence was understood very well in
the 2009 G20 initiative. The IMF agreed to prepare an exercise
called the Mutual Assured Assessment Program that would display
the benefits of a coordinated push on growth not just for output
but also for employment and the reduction of poverty. Yet by
2010 a global growth objective was a dead letter. Strident
voices, always opposed to being precise about a growth
objective, resisted the detailed policies and quickly turned
instead to advocate fiscal consolidation. The familiar arguments
about exchange rates re-emerged amid bitter allegations about
Chinese currency "manipulation.'" Prior to the G20 in the autumn
of 2010, the Korean government, to its great credit, floated a
compromise way forward. They proposed that each major economy
set limits for its current account surpluses or deficits (China
and, for example, Germany a surplus of no more than 4 percent;
America a deficit of no more than 4 percent). Privately, China
indicated its willingness to engage. U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim
Geithner signaled public support for the plan. But after an
unfortunate series of misunderstandings the Korean plan was
stillborn.
It is the resulting failure to deliver any global growth
pact that is helping depress the global growth rate. National
growth targets may be a necessary way forward but they are not a
sufficient response. Even the boldest of national initiatives
may fail not because targeting growth is the wrong thing to do,
but because there is no way to sustain the level of growth we
need without better global coordination. Thus any change in
economic policy that is purely national, such as employment
targeting, will have limited benefits (and may discredit the
pursuit of an employment goal even in that country) because it
will fail in the absence of a favorable global context.
Thus the policy void today lies less in the weaknesses of
national central bank leadership than in the reluctance of
national governments to contemplate global leadership. Some
might argue that all we are seeing is dysfunctional political
decision-making at a national level replicated at a global
level. But there is a more compelling reason why global
cooperation is in retreat: No one will take on the pervasive
protectionism that has spread through the world. It is as common
to Europe, where anti-immigrant parties are thriving and where
the richest countries of the European Union balk at helping the
poorest, as it is in America, where hostility to China and to
the talk of global treaties or deals is widespread. Ramping up
currency wars is seen as a better tactic to reflect domestic
attitudes than talk of global coordination.
The result is that any politician who stands on a platform
that does anything other than propose inward-looking, highly
domestic-focused and often protectionist economic initiatives is
at a disadvantage. Not only are there no votes in thinking and
acting globally, but votes are actually lost unless you do the
opposite of pursuing a global vision: You have, instead, to
re-nationalize each economic problem and make it look as if you
are dealing with a purely domestic failure. That is why, across
Europe and America, debt and deficits - which should of course
be the subject of long-term fiscal plans - are viewed as
virtually the sole cause of economic stagnation and are almost
the entire subject of economic debates at the expense of a
sensible debate also about growth employment and trade
liberalization. Put crudely, it is more politically salient for
a national opposition politician to tell voters that his
country's problems are caused by domestic profligacy, that
economic difficulties are self-induced (and thus soluble
locally), rather than part of a complex international crisis
that is more difficult to address. Indeed most voters would be
excused for concluding that the global financial crisis was
caused by a few spendthrift national governments who racked up
debt and deficits when the history books will tell us the truth
of how it started as a global banking collapse.
Yet, ironically, even as protectionist sentiment frustrates
cooperation, there is a global growth deal waiting to be done.
It starts from the recognition that there are large surplus
savings and much unused capacity waiting to be mobilized and
that the rising middle class of Asia holds the key to expansion.
Yet China, which is perfectly capable of expanding consumer
demand and taking in imports from the West, will continue to
feel it cannot afford to raise middle-class demand while it is
in fear of losing some of its Western export markets. India's
government wants to open up its economy to Western imports but,
sadly, its fears of over-exposure to global volatility are not
being addressed as they might be by greater understanding and
support from the rest of the world. Only a coordinated policy
response covering all the G20 economies can break this vicious
cycle of low confidence and low trade growth. But if China could
be confident that its export markets will not falter, then it
could expand domestic consumer demand and take in Western goods.
And if America were confident it could sell in Asia, Western
consumer confidence would also rise.
In past decades, global economic coordination could be
viewed as an optional extra, something to work toward but never
to be given priority. Now economic coordination at a global
level is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. Of course, if a
coordinated approach is to work (including, in my view, a major
global infrastructure initiative using unused savings to meet
unmet needs), the G20 and IMF will need to commission far more
in-depth assessments of the potential for growth, and work
through them with the World Bank and regional development banks
as well as all countries. In time the G20 will surely need
something akin to an executive of its own. As Skidelsky, drawing
on his studies of Keynes, has brilliantly shown, this new wave
of economic weakness is not the inevitable aftermath of a
banking collapse: it reflects a crisis of global political
leadership that is man-made.
In 2013 we must amend Tip O'Neill's dictum: "All politics
must be global too."