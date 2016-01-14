(Adds details, background, shares)
Jan 14 Brown-Forman Corp, the maker of
Jack Daniel's whiskey, said it would sell its liqueur brands,
Southern Comfort and Tuaca, to alcohol maker Sazerac for $543.5
million.
Brown-Forman said the sale would contribute about $475
million to its fiscal 2016 operating income.
Reuters reported in September, citing sources, that the
company had hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore a
sale of some brands as it wanted to focus on its core whiskey
business.
Brown-Forman Chief Executive Paul Varga said on Thursday the
decision to sell these brands reflected the company's "evolving
portfolio strategy."
The Louisville, Kentucky-based company acquired Southern
Comfort in 1979 and Tuaca in 2002.
Brown-Forman shares were unchanged at $91.51 in premarket
trading.
Goldman Sachs and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP advised
Brown-Forman, while Wells Fargo Securities is Metairie,
Louisiana-based Sazerac's financial adviser.
