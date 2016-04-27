LONDON, April 27 Jack Daniel's owner Brown-Forman Corp is getting back into the Scotch whisky business after an 11-year absence with the 285 million pound ($415.42 million) purchase of the BenRiach Distillery.

The deal, announced on Wednesday, will add the GlenDronach, BenRiach, and Glenglassaugh single-malt Scotch whiskies to a portfolio that already includes the American whiskey brands Woodford Reserve and Early Times in addition the flagship Jack Daniel's.

Brown-Forman, based in Louisville, Kentucky, used to sell the Glenmorangie single-malt whisky in various markets, and was a minority shareholder in the brand. It sold its interest when Moet Hennessy bought Glenmorangie in 2005.

Brown-Forman in January agreed to sell its Southern Comfort and Tuaca brands to Sazerac for $543.5 million, to focus on its core whiskey business.

