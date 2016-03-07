March 7 Wealth manager and private bank Brown
Shipley and Co Ltd appointed two senior officers to its
investment management and wealth planning teams.
Alan Evans has joined as a client director and team leader
in the investment management business, while Greg Mackie has
joined as client senior manager in the wealth planning team, the
company said.
Evans, who has more than 31 years of experience in financial
services, will be responsible for developing the company's
London-based investment management teams.
Mackie, who has experience in advising clients on issues
including inheritance tax planning, investment management and
retirement planning, will play a supporting role in further
developing Brown Shipley's wealth planning offering.
