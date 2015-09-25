(In Sept. 22 story, corrects spelling to "Donahue" from "Donohue" in paragraph one. The story was previously corrected to fix the company's name.)

Sept 22 Brown Brothers Harriman & Co said William Tyree would take over the reins at the U.S. private bank from Douglas "Digger" Donahue from January.

Tyree, 53, will succeed Donahue as managing partner, the firm's equivalent of a chief executive position.

Donahue joined BBH in 1976 and has been managing partner since 2008. He will soon be 65, the customary age at which BBH partners relinquish managerial responsibility.

Tyree joined BBH in 1985 and has been the bank's head of investor services business for the past eight years. His replacement will be named later. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)