Oct 23 If Donald Trump's candidacy for the 2016
Republican presidential nomination reveals anything about the
American electorate, it is that voters want live, unpredictable
entertainment. Though he off-handedly insults women and
immigrants, the former host of "Celebrity Apprentice" has
captured the GOP center stage, largely by turning the primary
process into a high-rated reality show. He slams opponents and
then tries to make nice. You never know what will happen next.
On Thursday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made
her own appearance on a live, unpredictable television show. A
hearing of the select House committee investigating Benghazi
became another episode of the 2016 presidential campaign,
restaged as a reality-television program.
Clinton's 11-hour testimony allowed her to tap into the
nation's desire for reality TV. It gave her the opportunity to
star as the heroine of a captivating political drama and, like
her recent appearance on "Saturday Night Live," shows how she
has honed skills to play the role of entertainer-in-chief.
During the marathon testimony, Clinton spoke not just to the
committee but to millions of television viewers. The former
secretary of state emotionally recounted details of the Benghazi
terrorist attack: a smoke-filled safe room in which Foreign
Service officer Sean Smith died; the painful search for the U.S.
Ambassador Chris Stevens, and the heroic efforts of the CIA and
diplomatic security forces.
The event was live-tweeted after weeks of anticipation and
build-up - just like any television season premiere. Unlike most
other reality shows, which are filmed weeks before broadcast,
this House hearing had journalists wondering where it was going.
"Heading for a big ending?" asked one CNN headline.
As the leading character, Clinton had all eyes locked on her
performance before the committee. Representative Elijah Cummings
(D-Md.), the ranking minority member, and Chairman Trey Gowdy
(R-S.C.) engaged in long, heated exchanges, with both professing
the desire for the "truth and nothing but the truth."
This partisan battle became an opportunity for Clinton to
display her leadership skills. As her Republican congressional
opponents got into screaming matches, she sat back, smiled and
shook her head at the divisiveness and pettiness of Congress.
In a campaign cycle where virtually all the candidates
appear on late-night television programs in search of political
legitimacy, Clinton has elevated the stakes in trying out for
the role of entertainer-in-chief - perhaps even outperforming
her leading opponent, a real reality-TV celebrity, in the
process.
Media innovation has become central to political success.
Over the 20th century, the politicians who succeeded took
advantage of new platforms - radio, broadcast television and
social media - to communicate to voters. As they gradually fused
entertainment with presidential politics; they breached the
barrier between public and private.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt entered the homes of all
American radio listeners to share his thoughts as he crafted New
Deal policies. He promoted his program and candidacy with
entertaining radio shorts - boldly recruiting stars such stars
as Humphrey Bogart to campaign for him in the 1944 election.
When retired General Dwight D. Eisenhower sought to take
back the White House for the Republican Party in 1952, he worked
with actor Robert Montgomery and studio executive Jack Warner to
"pick up where FDR left off in the establishment of contact with
the public through mass communications media."
Working with the new medium of television, Eisenhower
appealed to the American public as media consumers first, and
voters second. His team sold the general's personality to voters
- not his party identity. This was how Eisenhower, political
scientist Stanley Kelley Jr. explained in 1956, got the
electorate to turn out to vote and cross party lines.
President John F. Kennedy took this process a step further.
Beyond television, he used radio announcements, press releases
and even Frank Sinatra song lyrics to construct a Hollywood
dream machine to turn voters into "Jack Kennedy fans."
Even President Richard M. Nixon turned to showbiz politics
to turn himself into a celebrity. In the 1968 presidential
campaign, Nixon deployed what he had previously condemned as
cheap publicity in 1960 to win votes - including an appearance
on hit television show "Laugh In."
What all these presidents had in common is that they broke
new ground in American political communication. They took risks
by using entertainment to connect emotionally with voters. This
appeal to the heart, not the head, as Nixon observed, could make
the difference between winning and losing.
Since Nixon, candidates have increasingly turned to
entertainment to make their appeals. None more so than President
Barack Obama. He has appeared on the "Colbert Report" and "The
Daily Show," slow-jammed his student-loan policies on "Late
Night with Jimmy Fallon," sat down with Zach Galifianakis on
"Between Two Ferns," taken selfies on BuzzFeed and faced
wilderness adventures with Bear Grylls. The list is long, and it
shows his ability to smoothly inject entertainment into his
presidential agenda and use it to build a winning political
coalition.
So far, all 2016 presidential candidates have followed in
Obama's footsteps. They have appeared on "The Tonight Show
starring Jimmy Fallon" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,"
among others. But what is the next step?
If all candidates are "slow jamming the news" to exhibit
their performance skills, the next president will need to do
what Eisenhower, Kennedy and Nixon did. He or she will have to
pick up where Obama has left off.
While 24 million viewers watched Republican candidates
battle it out in a reality-television drama, the Democratic
debate attracted only 15.9 viewers. Some might even have tuned
in just to see if Vice President Joe Biden would make a surprise
guest appearance and announce his candidacy at the last minute.
But the Democratic debate could not compare to the GOP's in
terms of entertainment value. Rather than sparking an upset in
the polls, the Democrats' leading candidate performed well and
solidified her lead. Now that Biden has announced he will not
enter the race, Clinton's place as front-runner is further
strengthened. The Democratic drama has faded away.
Republicans may have pushed forward on the Clinton
investigation - or persecution, depending on your perspective -
in an effort to remind the public of past Clinton scandals and
to cast her as a self-absorbed or ineffective leader.
But in doing so, they created an opportunity for Clinton to
star in reality entertainment. Though the House select committee
might have been created by Republicans to undermine the
Democratic front-runner, as House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy
(R-Calif.) suggested, it might instead have launch a remarkable
opportunity for media innovation. The live saga of Clinton's
11-hour testimony allowed her to connect emotionally with many
viewers by delivering a performance that was both presidential
and dramatic.
But, reality television, as a genre, is defined by petty
drama - not enlightened discussion. Trump's debate performances
drew high ratings, but have raised questions about whether he
helped or hurt the Republican Party.
The Benghazi hearings may be a campaign victory for Clinton.
If this reality television style continues, however, it
generates concerns about the future of political discourse. Even
if the search for TV ratings rather than rationality in campaign
strategies can win votes, it may create a sensational political
environment even more difficult for the next president to
navigate.
