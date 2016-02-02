(Kathryn Cramer Brownell, assistant professor of history at
Purdue University, is author of "Showbiz Politics: Hollywood in
American Political Life," which explores the use of Hollywood
styles, structures and personalities in U.S. politics over the
20th century. The opinions expressed here are her own.)
By Kathryn Cramer Brownell
Feb 2 Republican Party leaders have dismissed
Donald Trump as "just" a celebrity since last summer. Yet, as
much as the Republican establishment might want to deny it,
Trump's improbable candidacy in the 2016 presidential election
is actually a product of the GOP's decision 60 years ago to
elevate actors to the rank of politicians. And Trump's loss in
last night's Iowa caucuses does nothing to change the pattern.
Though liberal celebrity activists have often gained
publicity by pressing specific policies, conservative
celebrities have carved far deeper into U.S. electoral politics
and made more lasting changes.
Republicans have a history of recruiting celebrities into
the party ranks, even supporting them as candidates. Wealthy
actors Robert Montgomery and George Murphy, studio mogul Jack
Warner and stars such as Shirley Temple helped revive the
Republican Party in California - paving the way for Ronald
Reagan's election as governor of the state.
With Trump, however, the GOP finds itself at a crossroads.
Electorally, the Republican Party has been more successful at
running celebrity candidates - from Murphy to Reagan to The Love
Boat's "Gopher," Fred Gandy, to Sonny & Cher's Sonny Bono and,
of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger. But, though a new Republican
entertainer has entered the presidential ring, "The Donald" does
not have the long experience in party politics that was once
required of "The Gipper."
The GOP's decision to recruit Hollywood talent began largely
in reaction to Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt. In
1941, early in his third term, Roosevelt seized the opportunity
to use the Academy Awards, and the Hollywood community more
broadly, to advance his political agenda. In the first
presidential address to the Academy Awards in 1941, Roosevelt
declared the industry's "message films" as integral to the
triumph of American ideals then being threatened by the war that
waged across the Atlantic.
Roosevelt's proclamation, as well as his public and private
friendships with film personalities, motivated GOP opponents to
launch a Senate investigation into propaganda collaboration
between the entertainment industry and the Roosevelt
administration before World War Two.
During FDR's 1944 re-election campaign, liberal and
progressive celebrities stumped for Roosevelt. In the process,
they overtly melded their patriotic efforts to sell war bonds
with partisan efforts to promote the president's re-election.
Again, conservative Democrats and Republicans took notice. After
the war, they took action.
The postwar House Un-American Activities Committee
investigated the same left-wing networks that had mobilized so
effectively during the war to send progressive candidates to
Washington and help Roosevelt win his fourth term in the White
House.
The HUAC investigations, devised t0 hunt out communists and
communist sympathizers, or fellow travelers, ultimately served
to distance Democrats from Hollywood. Yet, they helped forge new
bonds between the GOP and the film industry.
In the wake of the Hollywood Ten trials, when screenwriters
and movie directors were convicted of contempt of Congress for
refusing to answer the House committee's questions, Democrats
viewed collaboration with Hollywood celebrities in a national
presidential election as potentially dangerous. It could arouse
charges of propaganda and manipulation, as HUAC investigators so
dramatically, and effectively, charged.
During the 1950s, Democratic leaders, including two-time
presidential nominee Illinois Governor Adlai E. Stevenson, kept
their distance from Hollywood supporters. They relied more on
celebrity fundraising abilities than their personal involvement
with national campaigns. Though John F. Kennedy reversed this
trend with his social ties to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and the
Rat Pack, he endured extensive criticism for this. The new
president eventually decided his friendship with Sinatra was a
liability and snubbed him in favor of Bing Crosby.
Meanwhile, Republicans sought to outdo Roosevelt. They
didn't just rely on celebrities to boost Republican candidates;
they wanted Hollywood players to be a permanent part of the GOP.
Perhaps even becoming candidates themselves.
During the early 1950s, MGM star Montgomery became the first
star with an office in the White House as President Dwight D.
Eisenhower's media advisor, consulting on everything from news
conferences to campaign advertising strategy. Former Roosevelt
supporter Warner crossed party lines to revamp and resurrect the
California Republican Party.
In 1964, the famous "song and dance man" George Murphy took
it to the next level. When he ran as the Republican candidate
for a Senate seat from California, he found that late-night
reruns of his movies had left voters with a sense that they knew
- and could trust - him.
Reagan followed Murphy's example when he ran for governor of
California. He again showed the Republican Party how celebrity
could be leveraged in appeals to voters.
While the Democratic Party cautiously sidelined celebrities,
the GOP headlined them. Richard M. Nixon watched Reagan closely,
and in 1968 he followed in the actor's footsteps when he
appealed to the heart, not the head. He might not have been a
Hollywood star himself, but he studied how to use stars to sell
his policies.
By Nixon's 1972 campaign, the Committee to Re-Elect the
President recognized the publicity possibilities of having
Republican stars "work for the party all year round."
Celebrities did not just headline GOP fundraisers; they got
deeply involved in party politics, too. Pam Powell, the
soap-opera star and daughter of two above-the-title parents,
June Allyson and Dick Powell, gave up her television career to
head up Nixon's youth outreach committee. Nixon appointed former
child star Temple as U.S. representative to the United Nations
after she lost her congressional bid.
The Hollywood left continues to capture attention
surrounding hot-button political issues. Celebrities have raised
millions of dollars for the environment (Leonardo DiCaprio),
AIDS (Elizabeth Taylor) and international poverty (Angelina
Jolie). When Jon Stewart hosted the 2006 Academy Awards program,
he looked out at the star-studded audience and commented that
the Oscars was the one night "where you could see all your
favorite Hollywood stars without having to donate any money to
the Democratic Party."
President Barack Obama has used fundraising star power to
his advantage, while also relying on celebrity supporters to
promote his presidential agenda, including Kal Penn prescribing
Obamacare and Eva Longoria's advocacy for immigration reform.
The 2016 Democratic Party nominee will inherit a powerful
fundraising machine and a list of prominent celebrity activists
willing to promote specific issues on the liberal agenda.
Trump, however, is using his celebrity power to attack
rather than to revive the Republican Party.
Trump ran a strong race to come in second in Iowa on Monday,
gaining momentum for the New Hampshire primary. But can his
celebrity experience undermine the GOP establishment? Past
Republican entertainers-turned-politicos had to demonstrate
their party loyalty. In fact, conservatives backed Nixon over
Reagan in 1968 in part because they did not consider the
latter's acting years as a legitimate part of his resume.
Trump's reality-TV style has certainly helped him appeal to
and even embolden angry, frustrated and cynical crowds. He has
transformed campaign rallies into Jerry Springer-style events,
where audiences harass and berate people with whom they
disagree. He even likened his veterans' fundraiser on Thursday
night to the Academy Awards - with him, of course, winning all
awards categories.
If the GOP does cash in on Trump's candidacy, celebrity
politics may not just transform partisan strategy, as it has in
the past on the left and the right. It may make party politics,
even the media-driven party politics of Glen Beck, Roger Ailes
and FOX News, obsolete.
