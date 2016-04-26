(Kathryn Cramer Brownell, assistant professor of history at
Purdue University, is author of "Showbiz Politics: Hollywood in
American Political Life," which explores the use of Hollywood
styles, structures and personalities in U.S. politics in the
20th century. The opinions expressed here are her own.)
By Kathryn Cramer Brownell
April 26 When Ronald Reagan was criticized for
being "just an actor" in California's 1966 gubernatorial
election, he responded that he was a "citizen politician,"
representing the people who had supported him at the box office
and were now voting for him at the ballot box.
Critics have accused Donald Trump as being "just a reality
TV star." In response, he too has created a populist message to
capture the loyalty of television viewers who once watched him
aggressively fire contestants on "The Apprentice."
Both entertainers have been targeted for being a celebrity
without "real" political experience, and have laid claim to
leading a grassroots movement as an outsider. But, a deeper look
at the skills needed to excel as an actor, versus those of a
reality television star, illuminates that Donald Trump is no
Ronald Reagan - or George Murphy or Arnold Schwarzenegger or any
other actor-turned-politico, for that matter.
A profound difference exists in the skill set and
professional community between actors -who are in a guild and
celebrate their colleagues' artistic achievements though Screen
Actors Guild Awards and the Oscars - and reality television
stars - who work to promote their individual brand by starting
feuds and misbehaving.
Reality-TV stars may be celebrities, but they are not
necessarily trained actors. Rather than executing a movie
scenario, reality TV stars gain fame for their unpredictability,
whether as a scandalous housewife or an unpredictable boss. The
brand of the individual matters - not the community or industry
he or she represents.
This professional difference matters because it reflects a
shift in the role of "celebrity" in American life. Under the
studio system, Hollywood leaders made the industry a social
institution. Figures like Reagan were afforded opportunities to
entertain and fulfill civic obligations.
Though Reagan did not achieve the movie idol status of a
Clark Gable or Humphrey Bogart, he was a "leading man" in the
motion picture industry. He had been groomed by the Hollywood
star system to be the face of productions crafted by the
studio's well-oiled machinery - in front offices, writers'
cubicles and editors' cutting rooms. Significantly, Reagan's
political training continued off-screen, as he mediated
Hollywood labor conflicts, strived to gain public trust - the
route to real stardom - and worked with the U.S. government to
sell democracy at home and abroad.
As a real-estate mogul turned reality-television star, Trump
has relied on eccentric behavior to become a different type of
celebrity. Trump's star status rests on his ability to shock and
awe - particularly to not stay on script. It has proved
effective for generating TV ratings.
But, his skill set is in stoking sensationalism, not
professional acting, creating controversy rather than solving
problems. Though he now sometimes promises to "act presidential"
in the future, the skills that have helped make Trump the GOP
frontrunner actually undermine his ability to fulfill this
pledge.
In the studio system era, professional actors were notably
hard workers. Most began at the bottom, doing grunt work in
whatever small roles the studio assigned them. Reagan appeared
in 19 films during his first two years with Warner Bros. When he
finally gained notice for his role as a college football player,
George "the Gipper" Gipp in the 1940 hit "Knute Rockne All
American," Reagan became a star. Not the top star, but enough
of a name to gain the attention of fan magazines and his peers'
respect - which he continued to earn as an industry leader.
In 1947, Reagan was elected president of the Screen Actors'
Guild. He faced internal threats of labor strikes and external
pressure from Washington about rumored communist subversion in
motion pictures. As head of the union, Reagan learned to ease
political conflict, even as the Cold War ignited it.
In his autobiography, "Where's the Rest of Me," Reagan
claimed that navigating contentious disputes among communists,
progressives, liberals, moderate Republicans and conservative
anti-communists made him more pragmatic and less idealistic -
one key reason he cites for his political shift to the right.
As an industry spokesperson, he quickly learned that
political opportunities and box office returns depended on
public trust. Negative publicity followed the House Un-American
Activities Committee investigation into the movie industry, when
the "Hollywood 10" - 10 screenwriters, directors and producers -
refused to answer the congressional committee's questions about
any past affiliation with communism and were subsequently jailed
for contempt.
In the wake of the HUAC hearings, promoting the industry
required demonstrating its Cold War civic virtue. Reagan worked
with organizations like the Motion Picture Industry Council to
remind the country of Hollywood's patriotism. Becoming
"ambassadors of democracy," Reagan and other actors delivered
rousing anticommunist speeches to defend their profession,
depicting entertainers as the savior of American freedom and
democracy.
Hollywood executives strove to make the industry a valued
social institution in national life - not just a business. Of
course, social status and public trust resulted in dollars.
Nonetheless, industry leaders, like Reagan, worked to overcome
stigmas that actors were "less serious" by becoming involved in
civic affairs.
Reagan reaped the benefits of Hollywood's search for status
in the postwar period. His leadership roles in the Screen Actors
Guild and industry council helped Reagan maintain his Hollywood
profile and enhanced his political networks as his acting career
dried up in the 1950s.
By the time Reagan emerged on the national scene with his
1964 convention speech endorsing Senator Barry Goldwater, the
Republican presidential candidate, he had transformed his work
experience, on screen and off, into political assets. Reagan
became an influential conservative spokesman, first on
television and then on the campaign trail, delivering the
movement's message with precision and professionalism. He
regularly hit his mark - staying disciplined in delivering his
message to unite a diverse, and often conflicted coalition of
evangelicals, free-market advocates and military hawks.
As Reagan capitalized on his Hollywood relationships and
skills to advance politically, the entertainment world underwent
a transformation as well. The breakdown of the studio system in
the 1960s and 1970s and the emergence of new entertainment
outlets with cable television (and later the Internet) allowed
for the democratization of celebrity.
By the 1980s, anyone could become a celebrity with the right
flair for sparking controversy, even a real-estate mogul. These
celebrities could attract cameras and generate ratings - but
they lacked the training, discipline and sense of social
obligation that was taught (and frequently enforced through
contracts with morality provisions) to actors of the studio
system like Reagan.
Reality TV stars are largely concerned with their own brand
- perhaps none more so than Trump. A brand - whether
encompassing steaks or wines or luxury hotels - may make money
with catch phrases. But, his events are staged elaborately to
sell Trump's brand not to cultivate a true political movement.
This is the big difference between the two men. Reagan, as a
contemporary observed in 1966, was trained in Hollywood to
"reach the heart" - and he popularized the message his
supporters wanted to hear, one that reflected ideas and issues
cultivated in conservative circles over the previous two
decades.
Trump, meanwhile, has controlled the media narrative of this
election, but in a way that focuses on him-his achievements, his
wealth, his unpredictability - not the interests of the people
he claims to represent.
