* Q2 EPS $1.09 meets Wall Street estimates

* Sales rise 12 pct to $1.01 bln

* Sees '12 EPS $3.45-$3.70; prior view $3.45-$3.85/shr

Dec 8 Brown-Forman Corp , the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey, lowered the top end of its full-year expected earnings range, saying the strong U.S. dollar would crimp results.

The company, whose other brands include Finlandia vodka and Southern Comfort liqueur, also reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday that met Wall Street estimates.

Net income was $157.6 million, or $1.09 per share, in the fiscal second quarter that ended Oct. 31, up from $154.0 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.09 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its sales rose 12 percent to $1.01 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $955.8 million.

The company cited double-digit volume growth of Jack Daniel's and strong growth in markets including Germany, Mexico, Russia and Britain, which offset weakness in Spain and Poland.

The company said it now expects 2012 earnings of $3.45 to $3.70 per share, due to the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar. Its prior forecast called for earnings of $3.45 to $3.85 per share.

Analysts had been expecting $3.68 per share for the full year.