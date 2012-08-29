* Profit of 69 cents/share tops Wall St view of 63 cents

* Stands by FY 2013 view as second-quarter sales will be hurt

* Sales miss Wall St estimate

Aug 29 Brown-Forman Corp, maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey and Finlandia vodka, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a flurry of orders ahead of price increases, sending its shares up as much as 3.1 percent.

Still, the company kept its full-year forecast unchanged, seeing a bigger-than-expected hit from commodity costs due to the recent spike in corn prices in the wake of a severe drought in the U.S. Midwest.

At the same time, the effects from foreign exchange rates is now expected to be less than previously thought.

Despite the quarterly profit beat, Brown-Forman still expects earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.67 for fiscal 2013, with second-quarter sales reflecting customers working through inventories built up by first-quarter purchases aimed at beating the price increases.

The company's forecast also includes hits of 5 cents per share from the effects of foreign exchange rates and 3 cents per share from higher commodity costs.

The company forecast full-year sales growing in the high single-digit percentage rate.

Net income totaled $147.5 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fiscal first quarter ended July 31, up from $118.1 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 4 percent to $878.1 million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 63 cents per share on sales of $901.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Price increases and sales of a greater proportion of higher-priced products contributed 1 percentage point of growth to sales.

Sales of Jack Daniel's whiskies jumped 15 percent in the quarter, fueled by the expansion of its Tennessee Honey product into new markets such as Australia, South Africa and Britain.

Sales rose 20 percent for Finlandia vodka and 11 percent for El Jimador tequila. Sales fell 1 percent for Southern Comfort.

Brown-Forman shares were up $1.12, or 1.8 percent, at $63.90. The stock rose as high as $64.74 earlier in the session.