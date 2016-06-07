By Robert Iafolla and Daniel Wiessner
WASHINGTON, D.C., June 7 A California waste
management company at the center of a closely watched case told
a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday that the new U.S. labor board
standard for "joint employment" is so broad and vague that it
makes it impossible for employers to structure their business
relationships with contractors.
Browning-Ferris Industries, a subsidiary of Republic
Services Inc, argued the National Labor Relations
Board's joint employment standard robs employers of their due
process rights in a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the D.C. Circuit.
Many employers use contract labor in part to avoid the costs
and complications that come with directly employing workers. But
being categorized as a joint employer can stymie that effort, as
they can be held liable for labor law violations and required to
bargain with worker unions.
About a dozen business groups - from the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce and the National Restaurant Association to the American
Hospital Association and the National Association of Home
Builders - plan to file briefs supporting Browning-Ferris'
position, as does Microsoft Corp.
Browning-Ferris is appealing an August 2015 NLRB ruling that
found it was a joint employer of workers it hired through a
staffing agency at its recycling facility in Milpitas,
California.
Prior to that decision, companies qualified as joint
employers of workers hired by another business if they had
"direct and immediate" control over employment matters. The NLRB
expanded on that by ruling joint employment can exist when
companies have only indirect or unexercised control over
contract workers' employment conditions.
According to business groups, the ruling has the potential
to disrupt a range of business-to-business relationships,
including those that companies have with vendors, staffing
agencies, subcontractors and subsidiaries.
"The real costs are the relationships that aren't entered
into, the business not being conducted and the services that
aren't being provided," said James Plunkett, director of labor
policy at the Chamber of Commerce.
Some groups have warned that it could upend the franchise
model. An administrative trial began in March in a major case
against McDonald's USA Inc over its liability for labor
violations at dozens of franchises across the country, which
could clarify how the joint employment standard will apply to
franchisor-franchisee relationships.
But many workers' rights advocates and unions contend the
NLRB's decision was not a monumental shift and instead revived a
longstanding definition of employment that emphasizes the right
to control working conditions.
The case is Browning-Ferris Industries v. NLRB, U.S. Court
of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Nos. 16-1028, 16-1063 and
16-1064.
(Reporting by Robert Iafolla and Daniel Wiessner, Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Tom Brown)