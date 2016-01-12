BRIEF-ZTO announces up to $300 mln share repurchase program
* ZTO announces up to US$300 million share repurchase program
Jan 12 Wealth manager and private bank Brown Shipley and Co Ltd has appointed Gavin Wiggans business development director.
Wiggans most recently worked with Standard Life Plc.
He will be responsible for developing Brown Shipley's relationships with the intermediary community, with a particular focus on accountants and solicitors, the company said.
Wiggans will report to Jon Sherlock, the head of Brown Shipley's Manchester office. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
