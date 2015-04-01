BRIEF-Critical Control Q1 revenue $7.6 mln
* Q1 revenue declined to $7.6 million in 2017 compared to $9.0 million in 2016
April 1 UK-based Brown Shipley appointed Newcastle Building Society Chief Executive Jim Willens as its chairman, replacing Alan Dickinson who stepped down after three years at the private bank.
Dickinson left the firm to join Lloyds Banking Group Plc as a director, Brown Shipley said on Wednesday.
Willens, a non-executive director at Brown Shipley since Jan. 1, 2014, has over 30 years of experience in financial services. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
