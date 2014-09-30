Sept 30 UK-based private bank Brown Shipley appointed Roger Clark as head of wealth management.

He will be responsible for the ongoing management and development of wealth planning and pensions activities.

Clark, who previously served as head of wealth solutions at private bank C Hoare & Co., will report to head of private banking Hugh Titcomb.

Brown Shipley is a subsidiary of KBL European Private Bankers. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)